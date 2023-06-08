Saudi religious center chief meets with Pope, Vatican officials to promote interfaith dialogue
June 08, 2023
» Continue to this story on Arab News
CWN Editor's Note: Hours before his admission to the hospital for surgery, Pope Francis received Zuhair Alharthi, the secretary-general of the King Abdullah International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).
“The Vatican has played a significant role in raising the importance of interreligious dialogue as a necessary means towards creating universal peace,” said Alharthi. “I am honored to meet with Pope Francis to reaffirm our efforts in dialogue and the importance of an enhanced commitment to these efforts.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!