Saudi religious center chief meets with Pope, Vatican officials to promote interfaith dialogue

June 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Hours before his admission to the hospital for surgery, Pope Francis received Zuhair Alharthi, the secretary-general of the King Abdullah International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).



“The Vatican has played a significant role in raising the importance of interreligious dialogue as a necessary means towards creating universal peace,” said Alharthi. “I am honored to meet with Pope Francis to reaffirm our efforts in dialogue and the importance of an enhanced commitment to these efforts.”

