Cardinal Herranz publishes book on Benedict XVI and Francis

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Julian Herranz has written Dos Papas [Two Popes], a work in which he shares his memories of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, who contributed a handwritten preface.



Cardinal Herranz, now 93, is a priest of Opus Dei and was president of the Pontifical Council for the Interpretation of Legislative Texts from 1994 to 2007. Following his retirement, he chaired the commission that investigated the “Vatileaks” scandal.

