+Bishop Macram Max Gassis, 84

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gassis (website) governed the Diocese of El Obeid (Sudan), first as apostolic administrator and then as bishop, from 1983 to 2013. Exiled from Sudan, he “fought enslavement, religious persecution, forced starvation and mass murders,” the report notes.

