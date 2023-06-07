Catholic World News

Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “will undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery under general anesthesia” at the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic, according to a Vatican statement. A laparotomy is an open abdominal surgery.



The Pontiff is expected to be at the hospital for several days, “to allow for a normal post-operative course and full functional recovery.”



“The surgery, decided upon over the past few days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incisional laparocele (hernia) that is causing recurrent, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes,” according to the statement.

