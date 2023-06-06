Catholic World News

English bishops’ annual pro-life message is written by woman who regrets her abortion

June 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Voices of women who have had an abortion are often silent in Church and in society,” the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales stated at the beginning of its annual Day for Life message. “This year’s message for Day for Life is written by a woman and hopes to break this silence and offer opportunities for hope, healing and reconciliation.”

