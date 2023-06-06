Catholic World News

Pope prays for victims of India train accident, remembers victims of war

June 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I assure my prayer for the many victims of the railway accident that occurred two days ago in India,” Pope Francis said on June 4, in reference to an Odisha train collision that killed 275 people. “I am close to the wounded and their families. May the heavenly Father welcome the souls of the deceased into his kingdom.”



The Pope also entrusted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, “caring Mother, the populations afflicted by the scourge of war, especially the dear and beleaguered Ukraine.”

