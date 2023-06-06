Catholic World News

30 Nobel winners to gather in St Peter’s Square for human fraternity event

June 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 5 Vatican press conference, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti (archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica) and Filippo Grandi (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) discussed an international meeting on human fraternity that will take place on June 10 in St. Peter’s Square.

