Vatican announces international meeting on human fraternity

May 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Fratelli Tutti Foundation, named after Pope Francis’s third encyclical letter, has announced that an international meeting on human fraternity will take place on June 10 in St. Peter’s Square and in squares in eight other cities.



Thirty Nobel laureates will join Pope Francis at the event, which is called “Not Alone (#notalone),”

