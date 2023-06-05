Catholic World News

Pope Francis denounces ‘lawfare,’ but does he practice it?

June 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: John Allen of Crux notes that Pope Francis has decried “lawfare”—the use of the judiciary to prosecute political opponents—particularly in Brazil. “Yet Pope Francis is vulnerable to the charge of not practicing what he preaches when it comes to lawfare, because he has his own criminal justice system.”



The Pontiff is the final authority on all matters at the Vatican, Allen points out; there is no separation of powers. Thus for instance in the current landmark financial trial, “the judges who made this ruling are paid, hired and fired by the same guy who controls the police and prosecutors.”

