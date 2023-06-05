Catholic World News

Moscow: no plans yet for papal envoy’s visit

June 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Tass

CWN Editor's Note: While Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is in Kyiv this week for peace talks, a Russian government spokesman says that the papal envoy has not yet scheduled a visit to Moscow.



The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that the Russian leader expected to hear from Cardinal Zuppi after the prelate’s visit to Kyiv. As for a subsequent trip to Moscow, he said: “We will inform you if it is penciled in.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!