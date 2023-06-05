Catholic World News

Judge rules against protective order for documents in bishop’s defamation case

June 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Tennessee judge has rejected a request by the Knoxville diocese for a protective order curbing the release of sensitive internal documents, in a lawsuit against Bishop Richard Stika.



A former church musician has charged that the bishop failed to respond when he (the musician) was raped by a seminarian, and then defamed him by saying that the rape charge was a fraud. Lawyers for the diocese had sought a protective order for diocesan records related to the case.



The judge ruled that the diocese had not presented a compelling case to keep the documents private.

