Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell to head Vatican City appeals court

June 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Kevin Farrell as president of the court of appeals for the Vatican City state.



The appointment adds to the list of influential Vatican offices held by Cardinal Farrell, who is already the prefect of the Congregation for Laity, Family, and Life; the camerlengo (who is charged with handling the temporal workings of the Vatican during a papal interregnum); and the chairman of a new committee of prelates supervising Vatican investments.



Along with Cardinal Farrell, the Pontiff named three other Italian prelates to the appeals court: Cardinals Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Cardinal Paolo Lojudice of Siena, and Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!