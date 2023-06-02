Catholic World News

Thousands of European churches open for ‘night of the churches’

June 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and the South Tyrol region of Italy, thousands of churches will simultaneously be open on the evening of June 2 for sacred music concerts and other events.



800 churches will be open in Austria, with 600 offering guided tours; 70 churches and chapels will be open in South Tyrol; 1,700 churches will be open in the Czech Republic; and 2,400 programs have been planned in Catholic and Reformed churches in Switzerland.

