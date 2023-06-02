Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments ‘cruel paradox’ of food waste in world of widespread hunger

June 02, 2023

With the headline “Un paradosso feroce” [A cruel paradox], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its June 1 edition to the extent of food waste in a world in which a significant number of people suffer from hunger.

Citing data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Vatican newspaper reported that 828 million people suffer from hunger and 3.1 billion suffer from food insecurity. At the same time, according to data from the UN World Food Program (WFP), 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted annually.

The Vatican newspaper continued, “What to do then? FAO and WFP are calling for decisive action to counter the consequences of climate change, protect the most vulnerable people and invest in rural areas. But big changes start with small steps.” The newspaper praised an Italian initiative in which surplus food from catering and other sources is donated to the hungry.

