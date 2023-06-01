Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin suggests faithful voluntarily eschew gun ownership

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark has suggested that Catholics should “voluntarily set aside our rights” to own firearms.



“I honestly believe it is the best thing we can do to change the culture of violence that threatens us today,” the cardinal said.

