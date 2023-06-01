Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone thanks priests for ‘clandestine’ Masses during lockdown

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has praised priests who “found ways to celebrate Mass for your people—even clandestinely” during the Covid lockdown.



The archbishop made his remark during ordination ceremonies for priests of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter in Denton, Nebraska. Noting that many members of the fraternity skirted lockdown regulations, he said: “I am grateful to you for that, and proud of you for doing so.”

