Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: Bishops are creating ‘broad international coalition in support of Ukraine

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, made his remarks following a meeting of church’s Permanent Synod of Bishops in Wroclaw, Poland.

