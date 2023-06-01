Catholic World News

Nevada governor signs pro-abortion legislation

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Catholic and Republican who describes himself as pro-life, has signed legislation that forbids agencies from assisting other states in investigations of out-of-state abortions that take place in Nevada. The legislation also forbids state licensing boards from disciplining abortionists.



Gov. Lombardo said that he was respecting the will of voters, who approved a pro-abortion referendum in 1990. Nevada Right to Life, which opposed the legislation, nicknamed it the “Abortion Traffickers Protection Act.”

