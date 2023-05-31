Catholic World News

Catholics lead protests against mining, oil drilling in Ecuadorian Amazon

May 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Large-scale mining endeavors are something new,” said Bishop José Adalberto Jiménez Mendoza, OFM Cap, the vicar apostolic of Aguarico (map). “During the COVID-19 pandemic, illegal miners opened roads in the forest and brought heavy machines. We counted at least 200 backhoes.”

