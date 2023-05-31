Catholic World News

Macron meets Maronite Patriarch, calls on Lebanon to end ‘political impasse’

May 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has led the Maronite Church since 2011. Based in Bkerké, Lebanon, the church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.



In Lebanon, the president is traditionally a Christian, while the prime minister is a Muslim; the nation has lacked a president since October. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need for Christians “to remain at the center of the sectarian and institutional balance of the Lebanese state.”

