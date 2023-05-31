Catholic World News

Despite growing use, abortion pill not ‘safer than Tylenol’ and carries serious risks

May 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Chemical abortion now accounts for 54% of abortions in the United States, according to data cited in this report. Between 2000 and 2022, an estimated 5.6 million mothers used mifepristone for abortion.



“I had to come to the reality that I took the life of my own child, that hits a little bit different than me being sedated, laying on a table and the doctor took my child,” said Toni McFadden, now a pro-life activist.

