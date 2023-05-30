Catholic World News

Pope Francis creates ecclesiastical province of Las Vegas, names metropolitan archbishop

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has created the ecclesiastical province of Las Vegas from dioceses that were previously part of the ecclesiastical province of San Francisco.



The suffragan sees of the new Archdiocese of Las Vegas are the Diocese of Reno and the Diocese of Salt Lake City. The first archbishop of Las Vegas is Bishop George Thomas, who has been bishop of Las Vegas since 2018.



Five California dioceses (Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, Santa Rosa, and Stockton) remain suffragan sees of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, as does the Diocese of Honolulu.



The ecclesiastical province of Las Vegas is the first province created in the United States since 2004, when the Diocese of Galveston-Houston was raised to the dignity of an archdiocese and given six suffragan sees that were previously part of the province of San Antonio.

