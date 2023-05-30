Catholic World News

3 priests arrested in Belarus

May 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Polish Press Agency

CWN Editor's Note: “The Belarusian authorities are cracking down on any public criticism of [Alexander Lukashenko’s] regime and his support for the Russian war against Ukraine,” the Polish Press Agency reported.



Belarus, an Eastern European nation of 9.4 million (map), is 80% Christian (65% Orthodox, 12% Catholic).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!