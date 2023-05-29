Catholic World News

Pope encourages African youth to conquer continent’s problems

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a private audience with young people from Africa, who were in Rome for the celebration of Africa Day, Pope Francis said: “Never give up on your dreams, never completely bury a calling, and never accept defeat.”



The Pontiff acknowledged that young people in Africa face serious difficulties, but encouraged them to have confidence and persever to overcome those problems. He said:





Your beloved African continent is facing enormous challenges such as terrorism, bad governance, corruption, massive youth unemployment, migration, conflicts between communities and the climate and food crisis, among others. In this context, you may feel helpless and discouraged, and think that your future is bleak and without prospects. Yet you are young and richly talented, you have lofty ambitions and great dreams: pursue them!

