Italian president awarded Paul VI prize

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has awarded the Paul VI prize, given to individuals who “have contributed to the growth of the religious meaning in the world,” to Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.



In presenting the award— on May 29, the feast of St. Paul VI— the Pope spoke about the message of Vatican II, encouraging lay activity to transform the secular world with the message of the Gospel.

