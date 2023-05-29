Catholic World News

Enormous Chartres pilgrimage captures French media attention

May 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: An annual pilgrimage of traditionalist Catholics to Chartres has captured the attention of the media in France, with a record-breaking number of participants joining in the three-day procession.



Organizers of the event cut off registration for the weekend pilgrimage more than a week before it took place, as the number of registrations exceeded the maximum (16,000) that they could accommodate. But considerably more “unofficial” participants joined in the 60-mile hike from Paris to Chartres. Bishop Philippe Maurice Christory of Chartres joined in the march as the pilgrimage crossed into his diocese.



The Chartres pilgrimage has taken place each year since 1983, attracting Catholics who are drawn to the traditional Latin liturgy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!