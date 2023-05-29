Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit acts in creation, in the Church, and in our hearts, Pope preaches at Pentecost Mass

May 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at the Pentecost Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on May 28. Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, was the principal celebrant.



During his homily, Pope Francis described the Synod on synodality as “a journey in accordance with the Spirit, not a Parliament for demanding rights and claiming needs in accordance with the agenda of the world, nor an occasion for following wherever the wind is blowing, but the opportunity to be docile to the breath of the Spirit.”



Without the Holy Spirit, the Pope continued, “the Church is lifeless, faith is mere doctrine, morality mere duty, pastoral work mere toil ... With the Spirit, on the other hand, faith is life, the love of the Lord convinces us, and hope is reborn.”



“Holy Spirit, Spirit of Jesus and of the Father, inexhaustible wellspring of harmony, to you we entrust the world; to you we consecrate the Church and our hearts,” the Pope concluded. “Come, Creator Spirit, harmony of humanity, renew the face of the earth. Come, Gift of gifts, harmony of the Church, make us one in you. Come, Spirit of forgiveness and harmony of the heart, transform us as only you can, through the intercession of Mary.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!