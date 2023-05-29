Catholic World News

‘Bullying destroys life,’ Pope tells Scholas Occurrentes

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Franics addressed the conclusion of the first World Congress of Eco-Educational Cities, organized by Scholas Occurrentes.



Founded in Buenos Aires by the future Pope Francis and now a pontifical foundation, Scholas Occurrentes seeks “to promote a new education, and its mission is to create a culture of encounter bringing young people closer to a meaningful education,” according to its website.

