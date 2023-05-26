Catholic World News

Chicago’s Cardinal Cupich ‘perplexed’ by attorney general’s report on abuse

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich has said that he is “genuinely perplexed” by a report from the attorney general of Illinois citing unreported cases of child abuse by Catholic clerics.



The cardinal said that archdiocesan officials have relayed all known reports of abuse to government authorities. He questioned why, if prosecutors had heard other reports, they had not shared the information with church officials.

