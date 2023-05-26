Catholic World News

Archbishop Coakley: ‘We have to reclaim the narrative’ on transgenderism

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City discussed his recent pastoral letter on gender dysphoria.



“I think we need to be able to articulate the truth of our position and stay rooted in professing the truth in charity,” he said. “We have to reclaim the narrative, if you will. And I think there [are various ideologies that are so common and prevalent in our society, which are very insistent about rewriting the narrative.”

