Oklahoma archbishop issues pastoral letter on gender dysphoria

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “As I write this letter, many leaders in the United States are stridently promoting what has been dubbed ‘gender affirming therapy,’ which seeks to bring the body into alignment with one’s felt gender rather than working to align one’s felt gender with biological reality,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City wrote in his pastoral letter.



“It is our responsibility to help children, family and friends understand that our Catholic faith and scientific research confirm this is not a helpful option.”

