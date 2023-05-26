Catholic World News

Leading Brazilian prelate elected CELAM president

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jaime Spengler, OFM, of Porto Alegre, Brazil, has been elected president of the Episcopal Conference of Latin America (CELAM).



In April, Archbishop Spengler was elected president of the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops (CNBB).



Archbishop Spengler said that “hopefully together, in communion with our brothers and sisters, in a spirit of faith, we will be attentive to what is today’s world, and attentive to the needs of our brothers and sisters, attentive to what is today the orientation of the Magisterium, but also to the signs of the times, to the challenges that today’s culture imposes on us, we can correspond to what the assembly is asking of us as the presidency of CELAM.”

