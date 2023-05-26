Catholic World News

Newly ordained Roman priests, deacons meet with Pope

May 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On May 25, Pope Francis met with the recently ordained priests and deacons of the Diocese of Rome. The meeting took place in the private library of the Apostolic Palace.



The Vatican did not release a transcript or summary of the Pope’s words.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!