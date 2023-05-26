Catholic World News

‘Be united to Jesus, close to your brothers and sisters, and active in service,’ Pope tells Don Orione sisters

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 25, Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Piccole Suore Missionarie della Carità (Little Missionary Sisters of Charity, or Don Orione Sisters), founded in 1915 by St. Luigi Orione.



Calling upon the sisters to serve creatively and with “elbow grease,” as mothers do in their homes, the Pope said, “You define yourselves by vocation as a ‘Samaritan congregation’: and who more than a mother is a ‘Samaritan’ for her children? She sees, even senses their wounds, stops, heals them and finally lets them go on their way. I urge you to love in this way, as St. Luigi Orione did, as mothers in charity.”

