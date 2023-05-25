Catholic World News

Theologian cites Ratzinger’s thoughts on crisis, synodality

May 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Australian theologian Tracey Rowland, a past winner of the Ratzinger Award, offers “Ten Theological Principles from the Benedict XVI Treasury” that can be applied to the current crisis in the Church.



Of particular interest is #8: Understanding of Synodal Authority.

