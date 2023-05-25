Catholic World News

Survey: Church attendance, importance of religion declines among Americans overall

May 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Only 16% of Americans “say religion is the most important thing in their lives; notably that number more than doubles for white evangelical Protestants (42%) and Black Protestants (38%),” according to a survey of 5,872 adults.



The survey found that the lockdowns associated with Covid significantly affected Mass attendance: “between 2019-2022, attendance at least a few times a year dropped to half or less for white Catholics (73% to 45%) and Hispanic Catholics (65% to 47%).”



The survey also found that “among Americans who left a religious tradition, almost 4 in 10 (37%) say they were formerly Catholic.”

