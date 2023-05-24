Papal directive clarifies duties of Auditor General during papal interregnum
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a new rescript, making it clear that the Vatican’s auditor general should continue his regular duties during the sede vacante period between the death or resignation of a Pontiff and the election of his successor.
The new document clarifies an issue that had been unclear, since the rules for the sede vacante period stipulate that the Secretary of each office in the Roman Curia should continue the routine work of that office. The office of the Auditor General does not have a Secretary.
