Bishop Strickland rebuked for criticism of Pope?

May 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to radio host Terry Barber, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas—who has been critical of Pope Francis for failing to uphold fundamental Catholic doctrine—was admonished by the apostolic nuncio in the US, Archbishop Christopher Pierre, during the November 2021 meeting of the US bishops’ conference.



According to Barber, Archbishop Pierre told Bishop Strickland to “stop talking about the deposit of the faith.”



Neither Bishop Strickland nor the apostolic nuncio would comment on the report.

