Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop needs armed guards in diocese marked by anti-Christian violence

May 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna—a diocese in northern Nigeria in which eight priests have been kidnapped in the past two years, and three killed—now travels with an armed escort and keeps guard dogs around his residence.



Aid to the Church in Need reports that in northern Nigeria, 7,600 Christians were killed by Islamic militants, and more than 5,000 abducted, in 2021 and 2022.



Bishop Ndagoso remarks about the open violence against Christians: “We are returning to the first days of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!