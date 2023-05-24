Catholic World News

Agenda announced for US bishops’ June meeting

May 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will hold its 2023 spring plenary assembly in Orlando on June 14-16. The bishops will discuss the National Eucharistic Revival, World Youth Day, the ongoing formation of priests, and the conference’s 2025-2028 strategic plan, among other items.

