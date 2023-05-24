Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi, Pope’s peace envoy, talks about war in Ukraine

May 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, selected by Pope Francis to carry out a peace mission to Moscow and Kyiv, discussed the war during his presidential address to the Italian Episcopal Conference’s general assembly.



Cardinal Zuppi also discussed synodality during his address. The Church, he said, should listen to the Word of God and be docile to the Holy Spirit, as well as communicative, evangelizing as St. Paul did. “Hearers of the Word of God must speak,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!