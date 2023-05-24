Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Blessed Pope John Paul I was an effective peacemaker

May 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State and the president of the John Paul I Vatican Foundation, spoke at the presentation of a new book on the magisterium of Blessed John Paul I, who reigned briefly in 1978.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!