Catholic World News

Dodgers re-invite anti-Catholic group to Pride Night after uproar

May 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles Dodgers intended to honor the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at its Pride Night—and then uninvited them following criticism from religious organizations and Sen. Marco Rubio.



“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we’ve seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the Dodgers said on May 17.



Following pushback from the gay community, the baseball team has now issued an apology for rescinding its invitation, and has re-invited the ‘sisters’ to the gay pride event.



“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!