Cardinal Ladaria: Truth about humanity and sexuality doesn’t change because of changes in ideology

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, made his remarks on May 19, during a conference devoted to Pope St. Paul VI’s encyclical Humanae Vitae (1968).

