Catholic World News

Slovenian president meets with Pontiff

May 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 22 with Slovenia’s President Natasa Pirc Musar.



A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the discussion had touched on the war in Ukraine and the current situation in the Balkans.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!