Slovenian president meets with Pontiff
May 22, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 22 with Slovenia’s President Natasa Pirc Musar.
A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the discussion had touched on the war in Ukraine and the current situation in the Balkans.
