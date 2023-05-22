Catholic World News

Another priest kidnapped in Nigeria

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Kingsley Maduka was abducted on May 19 while visiting a new chapel in a village of the Okigwe diocese. He is the sixth Catholic priest kidnapped since 2021 in that diocese alone.



The kidnapping of priests has become increasingly frequent in Nigeria, despite the announced policy of church officials that they will not pay ransom.

