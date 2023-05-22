Catholic World News

Jesus, who ascended into heaven, intercedes for us before the Father, Pope tells pilgrims

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord was celebrated on May 21 in Italy and many other nations, Pope Francis devoted his Sunday Regina Caeli address to the Ascension.



In his address, the Pope reflected on two questions: “Why celebrate a departure?” and “What does Jesus do now in heaven?”



“Intercession is fundamental,” the Pope concluded. “This faith helps us too – not to lose hope, not to get discouraged. Before the Father, there is someone [Jesus] who makes him see his wounds and intercedes. May the Queen of heaven help us to intercede with the power of prayer.”

