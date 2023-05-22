Catholic World News

Foster missionary zeal: papal encouragement to Tanzania’s bishops

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 19, Pope Francis received the bishops of Tanzania, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit (video).



The East African nation of 63.9 million (map) is 56% Christian (26% Catholic), 32% Muslim, and 10% ethnic religionist.

