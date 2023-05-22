Catholic World News

Argentine sheikh meets with Pontiff

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Sheikh Abdul Karim Paz, an Argentine Shia Muslim leader, in a May 19 audience. The Pope previously met with Paz, a convert to Islam, in October 2021 and in September 2022.

