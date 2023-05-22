Catholic World News

Papal warning to young people against gossip

May 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On May 20, Pope Francis received 1,000 young people from the Archdiocese of Genoa who are being confirmed this spring.



In a brief conversation, Pope Francis warned the young people against gossip, which (he emphasized) comes from the devil. The Pope then invited them to join him in praying the Hail Mary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

